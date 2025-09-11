Drought rating rises in the Okanagan

Photo: Colin Dacre Okanagan Lake

The Okanagan's drought level rose Thursday, prompting a call for conservation.

"The forecast predicts little to no precipitation and rising temperatures in the coming days, which may worsen drought conditions," the Okanagan Basin Water Board said in a media release after the province raised the drought rating to a Level 3.

"That makes it crucial that we continue to practice water conservation. Water is vital for our farmers, firefighters, and fish migration at this pivotal time."

The change to a Level 3 drought may look like a reversal of fortune from conditions announced few weeks earlier, but the Okanagan Basin Water Board said in a media release it is "more reflective of the on-the-ground conditions being observed."

Notably, the last time the province's recent area rating rankled the Okanagan Nation Alliance members, who said it was not indicative of what was happening across the region.

At the end of August, they requested a meeting with Randene Neill, minister of water, land and resource stewardship, to discuss the methodology being used to assign a drought rating.

"Until 2025, drought levels were set collaboratively based on information inciting on the ground observations by First Nations, local, regional, provincial and federal staff," a letter signed by Syilx chiefs said.

Beyond the conditions within the Okanagan, the Nicola and Similkameen Valleys at Drought Level 3 and 4, respectively. Many streamflow stations on the Similkameen are recording their lowest values ever for this time of year.

"Due to dangerously low flow conditions on the Salmon River and Bessette Creek, the province has issued temporary fish protection orders for both systems," the water board said.

"As a result, some users may have been ordered to shut off irrigation. Water users in these areas should contact provincial staff at the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship for details."

There are currently no orders in place in the Okanagan watershed.