Victim said accused Kelowna killer 'scares the f*** out of me' hours before death, Crown claims

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina has been charge in the killing of Brianna Jankauskas.

Just hours before Brianna Jankauskas was killed, the man accused of her murder told his boss that she was “awesome.” But on the night of her death, Jankauskas is believed to have texted the same man that her alleged killer “scares the f***" out of her.

The second-degree murder trial for Brandon Davina, 40, began Wednesday morning in Kelowna court. Davina is charged with killing Jankauskas in his Rutland home on the evening of Aug. 21, 2023.

At the start of the Davina's trial Wednesday morning, Davina formally pleaded not guilty, by way of video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

During the opening of the case, Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris said a 911 call was made at 9:37 pm on the night of Jankauskas death, and the male caller said someone had got into an altercation and “they are dying on my couch right now.”

The caller never identified himself and hung up, but the number was traced back to Davina’s phone.

Emergency crews responded to Davina’s home at 337 Hardie Road and found Jankauskas suffering from “significant head injuries,” Ogi-Harris said. While Jankauskas was breathing when paramedics arrived, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Early the next morning, Davina allegedly called two of his friends, telling them he believed he had killed someone. Davina was found by police later that morning in Rutland and was arrested. He's remained in custody since his arrest.

Depressed and lonely

Following the plea, the trial began with a scheduled 11-day "voir dire," in which the Crown seeks to have several pieces of evidence ruled admissible. A voir dire acts as a sort of “trial within a trial,” where the admissibility of contested evidence is argued.

Wednesday's discussions revolved around a number of text messages sent between Davina and his boss Kevin Goertzen in the days leading up to Jankauskas' death, including on the night she was killed.

Goertzen had known Davina for more than 15 years, working with him at several Kelowna plumbing companies, before Goertzen started his own. Davina was one of two of Goertzen's employees at the time.

He described Davina as a “good friend,” but said by August 2023 he was fed up with Davina regularly not showing up for work and sometimes showing up drunk.

Goertzen testified that Davina had been depressed and lonely for a long time.

“It's sad, I want to waste a couple hundred on a hooker and I can't even find that. They are all scams,” Davina texted Goertzen the day before Jankauskas was killed.

'This girl is cool'

Goertzen and Davina had been working on the construction of a new apartment building in Glenmore in August 2023, but their work had been halted for several days due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

While Goertzen was ready to get back to work on Monday, Aug. 21, Davina texted him on the Sunday asking for another day off. He said a girl was planning on coming over that night and he wanted to spend the Monday with her. Davina is believed to have met Jankauskas on a dating app.

“If I actually get f***ing laid tonight Kev I might be late ... or disappear for the day.” Davina texted.

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas was killed in August 2023.

“I just haven't touched a girl in three years, now I need that. I haven't even had a hug in three years. It hurts man and this girl is cool. Her name is Brianna. Because of her saying she's gonna come has got me off my ass. You can't live every day alone by yourself Kevin, not for three years ... I really don't want to f*** this up.”

Davina never showed up to work on the Monday morning, which angered Goertzen. But Davina seemed oblivious to this after pulling the no-show at work, texting Goertzen on the Monday afternoon: “We working tomorrow?”

While it appears Davina had just recently met Jankauskas, he was already referring to her as his girlfriend.

“Just making dinner with the amazing girlfriend ... she's sticking around so no more depressed Brandon,” Davina texted at 4:36 p.m. on Monday, less than five hours before the call to 911.

'I can't stand it when he gets mad'

Goertzen testified he was angry at the time and was considering shutting down his business, as he was frustrated with his two unreliable employees.

“You f***ing pissants show up when you want, don't ask me for another f***ing dollar,” Goertzen texted Davina at about 7 p.m. “Show for work, I'll pay you, otherwise you don't get a dollar from me.”

In response, Goertzen received several text messages from Davina's number, but the texts are believed to have come from Jankauskas.

“Hello this is Brandon's new girl. Can you please stop, you're making him angry and I can't stand it when he gets mad around me. It scares the f*** out of me,” the text said.

“So please just accept that fact that he is coming to work tomorrow morning ... It's Brianna, Brandon is getting ready for bed. He will be there in the morning.”

The next morning, Goertzen said Davina called him around 6 a.m., saying that he thought he had killed someone and he wanted to meet up.

“I just wrote it off as 'you're an idiot,' he's just looking for an excuse for another day off. I didn't think he'd ever do anything that stupid,” Goertzen testified. “I just wrote it off and hung up on him basically.”

About three hours later, Goertzen got another phone call from a mutual friend saying Davina had been arrested for murder.

“I was floored, I just couldn't believe it,” Goertzen said. “I haven't heard from him since that phone call that morning.”

The voir dire is expected to carry through most of September, while Davina's main trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 3.

Publication ban lifted

The information that has come out during this week's hearing was initially covered under a publication ban, after Crown prosecutor Ogi-Harris sought the ban Wednesday morning. The ban, under Section 648 of the criminal code, was ordered by Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick.

A short time after the ban was ordered, Castanet informed Ogi-Harris that a ban under Section 648 should only apply to jury trials, as it prevents the publication of any information that's heard in court while a jury is not present.

But Davina has opted to be tried by a judge alone, so there's no jury to bias with potentially inadmissible information.

After initially defending the publication ban to Justice Fitzpatrick Thursday morning, Ogi-Harris later conceded to the court that “there is no statutory or legal authority upon which we are going to rely for a ban on publication. We wrongly interpreted Section 648 to apply here but we are incorrect.”

Justice Fitzpatrick said she had also independently looked into the legislation and agreed it did not apply in Davina's case, so the ban was lifted.