Crime gets renewed focus in cities across Central Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Policing in cities across the Central Okanagan gained new focus in recent weeks as changes get underway.

As announced earlier this year, Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna will each be assigned an Officer in Charge, a significant shift from one centralized position overseeing all three areas.

Those changes come with opportunity, Supt. Chris Goebel, officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment, said Wednesday.

“We really want to make sure that each community has policing support that's specific to the needs of that community,” Goebel said.

“Each community is growing significantly…and with that growth comes more complex challenges.”

The division of labour will allow the officers in charge to become more present in their cities, and offer greater accountability to each mayor, council and the citizens.

“If I was responsible for three different communities, I could only be in one place… that's not the presence that a community should expect out of its police service,” Goebel said.

When it comes to addressing the different crime issues, that’s also something improved by a closer perspective on what’s happening.

“I think it's really important for the community to hear the leadership of their police department and to make sure that we are connected on a regular basis,” Goebel said.

“I think there are often missed opportunities when we're not present and we're not speaking to the community.”

One of the issues often raised in Kelowna is the rise in property crime.

In the first half of 2025, property offences in Kelowna increased 6.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, with the majority of incidents occurring in the downtown and Rutland area.

At a council meeting on Monday, he said said the most notable increases were in bike theft, shoplifting and mischief, a rise in opportunistic crimes in public and commercial spaces.

At the same time there were declines in theft from motor vehicles, residential break-ins, fraud and arson. Business break-ins also saw a decline of nearly five per cent while break-ins at both construction sites and compounds jumped more than 55 per cent from 81 to 126.

In response to the upward trend in some property offences, the Kelowna RCMP implemented a new enforcement zone focused on the downtown core.

This initiative included concentrated enforcement efforts and increased police visibility aimed at deterring criminal activity and enhancing public safety.

Goebel said that while the data and statistics offer one view, he’s aware that not every crime is reported and that can skew statistics.

“We also know that there's a difference between statistics and people feeling safe,” he said.

“Both of those are important, and we want the public to feel safe.”

He said it’s important for people to keep reporting crimes, no matter how small, so the information police draw upon to come up with strategies is as accurate as possible. This, he said, will help officers better understand how the community feels.

“We live in a day and age of instant media and instant information, and so at one time, you may have only heard about what happened through your friends or on your street,” he said.

“Nowadays, we know everything that's happening in this community, in the neighbouring community and across the world, and sometimes that extra information really has the ability to make people feel the concerns of other people that may not necessarily specifically impact them.”

Goebel said he hopes being more accessible to the community creates a greater feeling of safety.

“We’re really getting back to core policing and making sure that we are trying to do as much targeted enforcement as we can to make sure we have the greatest impact,” he said, adding repeat offenders are getting extra attention as of late.

Tuesday, he said, offered a prime example of their present and targeted approach working.

“We had a traffic stop where one of our frontline members was able to identify a drug trafficker, was able to stop them, arrest them, and ultimately seize over 600 grams of drugs,” he said.

“So we're really working hard to try and be out there and be present and make sure that people are not only feeling safe …hopefully the data then also supports the work that we're doing."

*** Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that the new officer in charge for West Kelowna had also been hired. That process is still underway.