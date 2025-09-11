Retired RCMP instructor honoured for saving man’s life on Kelowna pickleball court

Madison Reeve

A retired RCMP first aid instructor was formally recognized Thursday for his heroic actions that helped save a man’s life during a sudden cardiac arrest on a Kelowna pickleball court two years ago.

In a ceremony held at BCEHS Ambulance Station 341, Craig McMillan received a Commendation Letter and the BCEHS Challenge Coin—awards given to individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage and quick thinking in emergency situations.

The recognition stems from a critical incident that occurred on September 24, 2023, when Colin McCartie collapsed mid-game while playing pickleball. He had gone into sudden cardiac arrest.

McMillan, who happened to be walking by, quickly jumped into action. Drawing on his first aid training from his time with the RCMP, he began CPR and used an on-site automated external defibrillator (AED) to deliver a life-saving shock.

“The AED was there after a few cycles, then the AED was put on… we shocked him,” McMillan recalled. “It said to continue. I think I did one more cycle and then he started to come around. I can just remember his eyes.”

Paramedics arrived shortly after and transported McCartie to hospital. Thanks to McMillan’s intervention, he survived.

“There is no doubt that Craig's quick thinking and skillful response saved Colin’s life that day,” said Sarah Jones, a primary care paramedic with BCEHS who presented the award and nominated McMillan for the commendation.

Today, McCartie’s heart health is stronger than it was two years ago. He now has a pacemaker, defibrillator, and a cardiac synchronizer to help regulate his heart rhythm. Despite the scare, McCartie is back on the court—and now plays weekly pickleball games with McMillan, who has since become a close friend.

“I’m grateful for every day,” McCartie said. “Pickleball has a different focus for me now. I enjoy playing the sport. I like playing with good people.”

McMillan says he hopes his story encourages others to learn CPR, emphasizing how simple yet impactful it can be.

“Even if this story gets someone else to want to go out and learn first aid, to learn CPR… it’s not difficult,” he said. “And you don’t have to worry if you are doing it right—anything you do is going to increase the chances of that person’s survival.”