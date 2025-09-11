Long road to recovery for Kelowna cab driver wounded in knife attack

Photo: Contributed Jarmanpreet Singh underwent surgery to repair his wrist damaged in a knife attack on Sept. 1, 2025.

A young Kelowna taxi driver who was wounded in a knife attack earlier this month is just setting out on what will likely be a long road to recovery.

Jarmanpreet Singh suffered serious damage to his right wrist when an assailant slashed at him with a knife while he was pulled over at the corner of Water Street and Bernard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, September 1. He was working only his second shift at Kelowna Cabs.

Singh waited nearly a week for surgery on his wrist. He finally underwent the procedure on Sunday and is now home recovering.

City councillor Mohini Singh, who has been helping the injured driver navigate through the traumatic event, said Jarmanpreet was in a lot of pain after surgery and expects he will have months of recovery ahead.

“I am so grateful I got my surgery on Sunday. I am still in pain but I pray I heal quickly,” said the driver.

“I want to thank the people of Kelowna who have rallied around me. It makes me happy that I live in a community where people truly care.”

Singh said his goal is to get well and get back to work as soon as possible.

He has no family in the Kelowna area, so members of the community have stepped up to help him with everything from food to rides to the hospital. Kelowna Cabs launched a fundraiser for Singh and another person started a GoFundMe on his behalf.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed they have made one arrest in the attack.