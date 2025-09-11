IKEA to expand into Kelowna in 2026 with Plan and order point

Photo: IKEA Canada IKEA Canada to open Plan and order point by 2026 in Kelowna.

IKEA Canada will be entering the Kelowna retail scene, though not quite as one might imagine.

The company announced a new Plan and order point in Kelowna, the second location in the province, following Abbotsford.

In a media release distributed Wednesday, IKEA Canada said the new order point is located in the Central Park Power Centre at 1500 Banks Rd, #104 and will open in spring 2026. It will be the 12th Plan and order point location across Canada.

These Plan and order points appear to be smaller-scale stores, without any IKEA cafeteria offerings, where one-on-one planning services with experts who can design and purchase home furnishing solutions for any room.

That includes kitchen renovations or bedroom storage systems. An order can be placed and then there's delivery to a home or collection from a pick-up point.

"As the cost of living continues to rise and everything from groceries to gas becomes less affordable, it has become our priority to offer more affordable, functional, and inspiring home furnishing solutions to Canadians — no matter where they live or how they choose to shop with us," said Jessie Quick, Country Business Development and Transformation Manager, IKEA Canada.

Plan and order points are help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in Western Canada where we have built a rich history and meaningful connections with the BC community," said Janet McGowan, Market Area Manager, West Market, IKEA Canada. "We look forward to providing our new neighbours in Kelowna with beautiful, functional, and sustainable home furnishings that fit their budget and evolving needs at home."

IKEA Canada is looking for employees. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers.