Dilworth Mountain fire now held as Kelowna Fire Department gets handle on the blaze

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.

Kelowna fire investigators have determined the brushfire on Dilworth Mountain Wednesday night was human-caused.

Assistant fire chief Dennis Craig says investigators "didn't find any cause other than it was a human-caused fire."

"There was evidence of encampments in the area, but no direct evidence as to what caused it. But we didn't have lightning or anything in recent days, so it was a human-caused fire."

Craig says fire crews had a challenge accessing the fire when they first arrived, so they called in the BC Wildfire Service night vision helicopter.

"We ended up cancelling them, because we did get a handle on the fire quickly, but even if the helicopter had arrived, we wouldn't have been able to use that resource."

Craig says when firefighters arrived on the scene, there were a number of drones in the sky over the fire.

"It was dark in the area, but we could see the red and green lights of the drones above us while we're actually fighting the fire, which would have severely impacted the operation."

Craig says if firefighters hadn't been able to get a handle on the blaze as quickly as they did, they definitely would have needed the night vision helicopter.

Unfortunately, there isn't much the fire department can do about enforcing the no-fly zone when they are busy trying to fight a fire.

"We don't know who's controlling them. The heli wouldn't have been able to action the fire. They would have probably, most likely turned around, gone home."

Craig says the fire department would have had to rely on support from other agencies, "but again, trying to find those individuals actually operating those drones illegally is a challenge.

UPDATE: 11:25 p.m.

A brushfire that had the potential to reach homes on Dilworth Mountain has been contained by Kelowna firefighters Wednesday evening.

Assistant fire chief Dennis Craig told Castanet firefighters were called to the blaze at about 9 p.m. at the base of Dilworth Mountain towards the north end of Enterprise Way.

The fire was burning below homes on Monashee Place, but the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) had it listed as held as of about 10:30 p.m.

Craig said the fire was burning at about a Rank 1 and Rank 2, meaning a smouldering ground to low vigorous surface fire with some candling in trees, and grew to about a hectare in size before being contained.

He said while the fire had the potential to threaten residences, it ultimately did not get to that point and KFD did not have to conduct any tactical evacuations of homes.

“The fire did have some potential, but the crews were able to get on it and get a quick knockdown on it,” Craig said.

He said firefighters remain on scene mopping up the fire this evening as it’s located in a stand of trees.

Craig said it’s unclear how the fire started, but investigators will be on scene in the daytime.

Craig noted that KFD called in the BC Wildfire Service's night vision helicopter, but wasn’t able to use it due to the presence of drones in the area. He advised residents to refrain from flying drones around wildfire airspace as it's against the law and eliminates a firefighting resource.

Kelowna firefighters had trouble initially accessing the fire as it was burning on a steep hillside between the rail trail and homes. Craig said there was no access to it from above, so crews had to hike in to reach it from below.

At about 11 p.m. firefighters tended to a separate, small encampment fire around Leckie Place in the Dilworth area as well.

ORIGINAL 10:10 p.m.

Photo: Becky Bors

Firefighters in Kelowna are trying to access this fire Wednesday evening in the Dilworth Mountain area.