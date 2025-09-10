Lake Country RCMP respond to report of man atop communication tower

Photo: Shawn Hampson A man in Lake Country could be seen climbing down from a communication tower on Wednesday night.

Police in Lake Country were seen trying to get a man safely to the ground after he climbed a large communication tower on Wednesday evening.

Area resident Shawn Hampson told Castanet he was out walking his dog when he saw the man atop the tower near The Lakes subdivision, with police and BC Emergency Health Services responders down below.

Hampson said the man could be seen climbing down the tower at about 7:30 p.m. at the request of an RCMP officer on the ground.

Subsequent reports to this news outlet suggest the man, however, had yet to come down as of about 9 p.m.

Castanet has asked police for more information about this incident.