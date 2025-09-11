Tenants will have to reapply to replacement for Hadgraft Wilson Place

Photo: Contributed The UBC Okanagan downtown Kelowna tower site in April 2025.

Eighteen months after tenants at Hadgraft Wilson Place were forced to move due to damage caused by the construction of the new UBCO tower next door, a plan for a new below-market building has been announced.

On Monday, the City of Kelowna, UBC Properties Trust and Pathways Abilities Society announced they have agreed to build a new structure near Capri Centre Mall.

Alan Clay, executive director of Pathways Ability Society, which owned and operated Hadgraft Wilson Place, calls the move a positive development, "I think it's a great day, and I think it's a great day for the community."

Clay says he feels for the tenants who were forced to move out of the building, "we completely understand, as UBC has, the pain and the suffering and the angst."

The new building, a 69-unit replacement, includes an additional suite and a gathering space. UBC will demolish the old building and do a land swap with the city. What happens next at the old Hadgraft Wilson Place building an location is yet to be determined.

Clay says the negotiations started in March and the task force included representatives from UBC, the city, and Pathways. But that doesn't mean everyone who was displaced will automatically get a spot in the new building.

According to Clay, the old leases expired in August of 2024 and many of the former residents have found new accommodations.

"At the end of the day, we operate that facility. I think it's really early in terms of the process. But because of the guidelines set out by BC Housing, we'll have to follow those; they'll (new tenants) have to meet those standards or tests as well.

The finished building is still at least two years away, but Clay is focusing on the positive.

"It's a great landing spot. It's a great location. The city is going to have a transportation corridor through there, it's really good."

Clay just took over as the executive director of Pathways Ability Society in October of 2024. "We were fortunate to to have arrived at the plan that we did... for us, we can look forward instead of looking back.

"It's a construction project now, and at some point in the process, we'll need to start looking at how we fill the building."

"It shows what can be done when three organizations put their heads together. Almost like we knew we weren't going to leave the room until we had a solution. It was tough, difficult negotiations. But I think at the end of the day, it's really good for our community," Clay says.