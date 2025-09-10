Thanksgiving food drive set to kick off next week in the Southern Interior

Photo: Cindy White The donations will help restock shelves at several food banks in the Southern Interior.

A provincewide effort to fill the shelves of food banks in B.C. is getting underway, and it’s coming to doorsteps across the Thompson-Okanagan.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive sees about 5,000 volunteers in more than 100 communities collect food and cash donations for those struggling with food insecurity. Participating food banks in this region include the Central Okanagan Food Bank as well as those in Penticton, Vernon, Osoyoos, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

“More than 50% of Canadians are one paycheque away from needing to use a food bank. An accident, illness or job loss might be all it takes to push them over the edge,” say organizers of the food drive.

Donation bags will be dropped off at homes during the week of Sept. 15. You are asked to fill the bag and leave it out for collection at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The most needed items include:

Peanut butter

Canned fish

Canned Chicken or Turkey

Pasta and rice

Canned vegetables & fruit

Soup and stews

Baby formula & baby food (no expired items)

Breakfast cereal

Shelf-stable milk or milk alternatives (no expired items)

Those who want to make a monetary donation can do so online here. For every dollar donated, local food banks can purchase up to $3 worth of supplies.

Last year, BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers racked up over 22,000 hours collecting donations from generous British Columbians.