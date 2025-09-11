East Kelowna orchard looking to house 100 temporary foreign workers

Photo: Facebook Krazy Cherry Fruit Packers

The City of Kelowna is being asked to review a request from an East Kelowna orchardist to provide accommodations for up to 100 temporary foreign workers.

The application was made to the Agricultural Land Commission which, in turn, forwarded it to the city for comment.

Krazy Cherry Fruit Packers on Reekie Road is behind the application which is seeking a non-adhering residential use within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

According to the application, the workers are needed to help pick, pack and ship cherries and apples domestically and globally.

The proposal would see 27, 56-by-12 foot trailers sited south of the principal residence where a picker’s shack once stood.

The collection of trailers would include 15 dorm units comprising seven beds each, two rec trailers and 10 that house kitchen, washroom and laundry facilities.

While the property in question is 245 hectares in size, city bylaws allows for accommodation for no more than 60 temporary foreign workers on properties greater than eight hectares.