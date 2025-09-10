Community foundations in the Southern Interior join forces to finance wildfire research

Photo: Rob Gibson Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais checks one of the new weather monitoring sensors being set up as part of UBC Okanagan wildfire research

Wildfire research at UBC Okanagan is getting a boost from a coalition of community foundations in the Southern Interior.

The Central Okanagan Community Foundation, Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, Community Foundation North Okanagan and Shuswap Community Foundation have made a collective gift of $65,000 to the UBC FORWARD campaign. The money will help launch the Okanagan Wildfire Coexistence Fund.

The fund will back researchers at the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science as they develop new technologies to improve wildfire monitoring and response, including the installation of provincewide remote wildfire cameras and wildfire weather sensors.

A UBCO research team, led by wildfire scientist Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais, is working with the BC Wildfire Service to install the monitoring systems that stream visual data from high-risk areas. The aim is to make it easier for crews to spot and respond quickly to new fires. Custom-built weather sensors will also track heat, humidity and wind, which are key factors in fire behaviour.

“We were impressed by the practical, community-focused nature of the wildfire research at UBCO,” says Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Central Okanagan Foundation. “It’s not just about studying wildfire, it’s about equipping communities with tools they can use to stay safe.”

The community foundations hope their gift will inspire others to join them in supporting wildfire solutions.

“By partnering with our community foundation colleagues in the Central and North Okanagan and Shuswap on this investment, we want to collectively bring greater awareness to our new reality of living with wildfire,” said Aaron McRann,chief executive officer of the Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen. “We all believe that by working together, we can have a greater positive impact on the issue.”

Individuals and organizations interested in advancing wildfire resilience are encouraged to donate to the Okanagan Wildfire Coexistence Fund.