Kelowna man attacked with bear spray after asking person to get out of his garbage bin

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man can't believe he was bear sprayed after asking someone to get out of the garbage bins on his property.

Cedric Anderson, a volunteer firefighter, lives in a townhouse complex near Rutland's Ben Lee Park.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, just after 5 p.m., he confronted a person who broke into the locked fenced in garbage bin area. After seeing the broken lock, garbage strewn on the ground and other property damage, he called 911

"We have a consistent issue with transients coming onto the property. I just went up to him, kept my distance, said, hey, it's private property. You can't be here," he said.

Before the 911 operator could pick up, Andersen was hit by bear spray.

"He said something under his breath to get my attention. As I turned, he unleashed his bear spray."

Andersen remained on the line and reported the incident.

"They sent out BC Ambulance and police officers. BC Ambulance responded within 15 minutes, and RCMP took an hour and 45 minutes (to respond) after an assault with a weapon."

RCMP eventually did respond and took his details and information, but Andersen was not reassured by what he was told.

"The scene wasn't cleared. It wasn't safe for even the medics to go in, and when the police did show up, essentially, all I got was it is what it is," says Andersen.

This isn't the first incident in the area, and Andersen's neighbours say many who live there are concerned about walking near the park.

"My wife cannot walk anymore (in the neighbourhood) since probably about six months ago," says Chris Holok.

"You see the needles and everything. It's a bit, I'd say, demoralizing after a while," says Andersen's neighbour, Luke Martin.

Andersen posted pictures of the incident online and while he got some support, others ridiculed him for choosing this issue as a "weird hill to die on." The same person called him the guardian of the garbage bin.

"I'd rather die on a hill than in a village full of idiots," Andersen responded.

He also took the step of writing a letter and sending it to Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and other city officials.

"I also want to highlight a broader contradiction in our current laws. As a licensed firearm owner, I am required to follow strict legal protocols. To legally hunt, I must apply for tags, pass safety courses, and adhere to layers of regulation. Yet bear spray and other deterrents—capable of doing real harm—are easily purchased by anyone, with little to no oversight. This gap in legislation is not only unfair but also dangerous," Andersen says.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.