City looking to rezone Gray Road properties for new Rutland Activity Centre

Photo: Google Street View Site of new Rutland Activity Centre

The City of Kelowna is beginning the process of turning the former Rutland Health Centre on Gray Road into the new Rutland Activity Centre.

That process began this week when the city applied for rezoning and Official Community Plan changes.

The city owns the property at 155 Gray Road where the health centre once stood before it was destroyed by fire two years ago.

An adjacent piece of property at 230 Robson Road was purchased by the city in September of last year. The city now hopes to be able to consolidate the two properties for the larger two-storey activity centre.

The centre would include versatile programming spaces and a multifunctional room to meet the diverse needs of the Rutland community.

In order to construct the type of building it wants, the city will be requesting a parking variance from the 48 required to nine provided due to site constraints and the availability of on-street parking.

Earlier this year, the city sued its insurance company over an unpaid claim for that 2023 fire.

However, risk manager Lance Kayfish says that suit was an administrative requirement to extend the period to receive the payout.

He says once construction starts, proceeds from the insurance will start coming in and go towards the project.