Salvation Army campaign surpasses $100K goal for kids’ programs

Photo: Salvation Army The Salvation Army Hope 4 Kids campaign has reached its goal.

The Salvation Army Okanagan Central has surpassed its fundraising target in its first-ever Hope 4 Kids summer campaign, bringing in $104,323 to support children and youth across the region.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for stepping up in such a powerful way,” said Lenetta Parry, the organization’s community engagement and resource manager. “This generosity ensures children and youth will have access to the opportunities they deserve, all year long.”

Launched on July 1, the campaign set a goal of raising $100,000 in 60 days to fund programs that support the mental, emotional and physical well-being of young people. The money will help pay for sports, swimming lessons, tutoring, counselling, cooking classes, art programs and other activities.

“We are not just funding programs, we are building futures,” said Captain Jennifer Henson.

Henson shared the story of a grandmother raising three grandchildren with speech impediments who had faced bullying at school. Unable to afford extra-curricular programs, the grandmother turned to the Salvation Army for support. With funds from the campaign, the children are now enrolled in martial arts and have gained confidence and a sense of belonging.

Organizers say the initiative signals a shift in focus for the local Salvation Army, with an emphasis on early investment in children to help break the cycle of poverty.

“To everyone who donated, shared, or supported this initiative, we wish to extend a heartfelt thank you. You have helped change lives,” Parry said.