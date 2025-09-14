Kelowna News

North End Kelowna street festival returns

North end street fest

Photo: Castanet A Reel Street Fest was very popular in its inaugural year in 2024.

A street festival takes over North End Kelowna later this month.

The 2nd Annual Reel Street Fest will be casting a little closer to home this time around.

Last year, the event spread out along Bay Avenue. This year, it will be contained to the parking lot of Rustic Reel Brewing Co.

“Many people last year were under the impression the event was happening at our brewery location, so we figured we might as well make it as easy as possible for people to attend,” said Susi Foerg, owner of Rustic Reel.

Vendors will be set up offering food and beverages, including local beer, wine, spirits, cider and non-alcoholic drinks. Families and pets (on leash) are welcome to attend.

“We are working with the Central Okanagan Food Bank again, encouraging ticket holders to bring a non-perishable food donation,” said Foerg.

The Reel Street Fest goes from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, at 760 Vaughn Avenue. Tickets are available here.