Addressing mental health challenges one focus of Kelowna's new top officer

Madison Reeve

Police step into untold numbers of crises as their careers unfold, and Kelowna’s new top cop knows all too well the toll they take.

“It doesn't happen very often where somebody calls us and says they're having a great day,” Supt. Chris Goebel, officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment, said Wednesday.

“Our members are called to the worst moments of people's lives.It happens over and over and over again during the course of the day. …Service to the community is one of the greatest honours that we can possibly have, but the impact is felt.”

That was at the top of his mind as conversations about World Suicide Prevention Day were held in Kelowna, and across the globe.

“I’ve personally been impacted by friends and colleagues who have taken their lives, and in the RCMP recently, we've lost another member,” he said.

“These things are incredibly impactful."

As he gets deeper into his new role at the helm of the detachment, Goebel said he’s intent on ensuring mental health support for RCMP members, including pre-exposure training and resilience programs to better prepare officers for trauma.

“One of the important factors for us is that the majority of the programs that are set up are for post exposure (to trauma),” he said.

“So exposure happens and then the services and support happens. But we would never ask somebody who is an Olympic lifter or a power lifter to never train or never prepare in their life and then go and lift a 400 pound weight and try and be successful, they'd get injured.”

Goebel said if police aren’t given the foundational psychological and physical resilience that they require prior to exposure, then they're going to be injured more.

“We know that they're going to have that exposure, so it's really important that not only we have a robust program for responding to these things, but we also have a robust program in advance to make sure we're preparing our folks to deal with this,” he said.

“That's where I would say the gap is … so locally, we're going to do the best we can to start creating some of that stuff.”

He’s also trying to encourage people to speak when they need to.

“We have to create a safe environment,” he said. “It's OK to be impacted these things, and it's OK to talk about it, and we have to check in on each other, because it's nothing is ever worth anybody taking their life.”

Goebel has been the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP since July and, has 25 years of policing experience, including roles in major crime and emergency response teams.

“I started out in Kamloops area, and I've worked in small rural communities, and I've worked in the Lower Mainland district,” he said.

Predominantly, he’s been part of the emergency response team for numerous years in the Okanagan, as well as in the Lower Mainland.

“There really isn't much, in terms of policing, that I haven't experienced being in small rural communities, or being in large municipal detachments,” he said.

“I've worked in and had leadership roles in some of the most complex, large detachments in the province, and I've also taken leadership roles or worked in most units that would be required in a community such as Kelowna.”

This wealth of experience will be what he draws upon in the months and hears to come as he works to support the members of the detachment in their “mission of providing the best police service and public safety we can to the citizens of Kelowna.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS), available 24/7, at 1-833-456-4566. For more information on suicide and to find help nearest you, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Supt. Goebel sat down with Castanet to answer a questions on a myriad of policing issues in Kelowna. This is the first of a three part series on what he wants to bring to the city.