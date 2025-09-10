Independent Kelowna-Mission candidate fined for advertising infraction

Photo: BC United - file Ashley Ramsay

Ashley Ramsay has been slapped with a fine by Elections BC over an omission on advertising leading up to last year’s provincial election.

Ramsay, an independent candidate in the Kelowna-Mission riding, had been handed a $150 fine for not including authorization statements in advertising carried on Kelowna Now.

In a letter to Ramsay contained on the Elections BC website, it was noted a sponsored online article and banner ad on the news website was missing the required authorization statement.

All sponsored election advertising must contain the name of the candidate’s financial agent, telephone number, mailing address or email address.

Elections BC says it received a complaint concerning Ramsay’s advertising on Oct. 11.

Upon being contacted six days later, Ramsay said she was unaware of the requirement, calling it an “honest oversight,” saying the advertising would be taken down.

A second complaint cited a campaign YouTube video on the Kelowna Now channel that also did not include the authorization statement.

That video was also taken down.

Ramsay acknowledged the ads had been originally placed Sept. 23 and removed Oct. 18. She was billed $250 for the banner ad and video.

While the act allows for monetary penalties up to $10,000, EBC noted Ramsay had been co-operative and did not deliberately attempt to circumvent the legislation.