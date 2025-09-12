Splashing good time on Clearwater River

Photo: CRIS Adaptive Adventures Accessible Wilderness Expeditions participants and volunteers rafting on the Clearwater River

Laughter, sunshine and splashes were in abundance during a unique three-day excursion on the Clearwater River.

Four people living with disability and eight volunteers and care aides took part in a whitewater rafting excursion as part of CRIS Adaptive Adventures’ Accessible Wilderness Expeditions program.

Three of the participants live with quadriplegia, while another is visually impaired.

“It was awesome to try something I had never done before, especially something outside of my comfort zone. I felt safe, welcomed, and part of the team,” said William McCreight, who lives with quadriplegia.

It was also a trip to remember for the volunteers, including Kelowna firefighter Larry Keating.

“The adaptive equipment CRIS has is truly incredible. It makes adventures that once seemed impossible, possible. Being part of this trip and getting to know the clients was deeply rewarding,” said Keating.

CRIS Accessible Wilderness Expeditions manager Lauran McEwan noted, “with the right support, it became a place of empowerment and pure joy for everyone on the trip.”

The rafting adventure was made possible through a partnership with Riverside Adventures.

CRIS is a non-profit organization based in the Okanagan that aims to make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone. The Accessible Wilderness Expeditions (AWE) program offers adrenaline-filled, often multi-day,backcountry-style adventures, from mountaineering and fishing to paddling expeditions.