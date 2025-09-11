Kelowna man with MS to hike Knox Mountain for 12 hours in fundraiser

Madison Reeve

After completing 10 laps at Knox Mountain last year, Giles Ringer is once again lacing up his hiking boots — this time to take on 12 hours on the Apex Trail in support of the MS Society of Canada.

On Friday, Ringer will begin hiking at 5 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m., inviting the community to join him for any part of the journey.

The event will wrap up with an after-party at Kelowna Beer Institute, featuring a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses to help raise funds for multiple sclerosis support and research.

“This is the second annual event,” said Ringer.

“I’ve had MS for 22 years, and when I was initially diagnosed, I lost the use of my legs and my arms. Over 22 years of medications, as well as focusing on my own mental and physical health, I’m able to do a lot of these things.”

Last year, Ringer’s 12-hour challenge brought out a strong showing of support, with friends and family joining him for all but one lap. This year, while he isn’t aiming for a specific number of laps, he’s focused on building community around the cause.

“I don’t know how many laps I’ll do, and I’m really trying to keep it in my brain that it’s not about the amount of laps,” he said. “It’s about really creating the awareness for people to just join the community. Because if I focus on how many laps, my body might shut down, right? And it already has shut down — I did three laps a little while ago, and my body shut down. I couldn’t do more.”

So far, Ringer has raised over $2,400 through the MS Society of Canada’s "We Challenge MS" campaign, with 100% of donations going directly to the organization.

Ringer, a registered social worker who works in mental health, says hiking has been a crucial part of maintaining his own well-being.

“I know the connection of the brain and the body, as well as your mental and physical and spiritual health. And when I'm doing something physical, I feel lighter. It creates meaning,” Ringer said.

The hike is open to everyone, and Ringer plans to be at the trail map on the hour throughout the day, inviting others to join him for a lap or just show support.