Ceremonial ground breaking launches expansion of JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna

Cindy White

JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna has broken ground on an expansion, less than six years after it opened.

Ten rooms will be added to the 20 existing suites where out-of-town families stay while their loved ones receive care at Kelowna General Hospital. In recent years, demand has been so high that over 1,300 families have been turned away.

“When we are able to get these 10 rooms open, it means that we are just going to be able to help that many more families,” said Darlene Haslock, director of JoeAnna’s House.

“We know that patients are always going to do better when they have their loved ones close by. That’s why we say closer to care, close to family. It’s so important for people to just be here and be able to walk five minutes down the road and be close to their loved one.”

The ten-room addition will be built on what is now the parking lot. Haslock said it was a change in parking requirements a few years ago that cleared the way for the expansion.

“Because we are within 400 metres of a transit hub, we no longer have any parking restrictions. That is the only reason we are able to build this house now,” she said.

Bolstering the KGH Foundation fundraising campaign were two anonymous donations of $100,000.

“Today is about more than just an expansion. It’s about this community’s commitment to positively impacting the lives of the people in the Okanagan and beyond. One in four patients at our hospital are from outside the Central Okanagan. And we know one of the most important aspects of healing is having your loved ones close,” added Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

TKI Construction is leading the construction project. President Brandon Panopoulos noted, “Building is about more than concrete and lumber, it’s about people, it’s about community, and about creating spaces that have a real impact. That’s why this project means so much to us.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas was among those who turned the sod during a celebration on Wednesday morning.

“I cannot say enough about what today’s expansion means for the community,” said Dyas. “JoeAnna’s House is a place of hope, comfort and togetherness during some of life’s most difficult times. This project reminds us that as we work together, we are stronger.”

Due to space limitations, this will likely be the final expansion at JoeAnna’s House at its current location.