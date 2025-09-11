Today is the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna Museums Society, KPA#78 Mayor Sutherland (right) with the golden spike

By all accounts it was a beautiful late summer afternoon when D.W. Sutherland, Kelowna’s mayor at the time, drove in the last spike signalling the arrival of the CN railroad.

The date, Sept. 11, 1925.

The mayor drove in two spikes to mark the occasion, a traditional, symbolic golden spike and a regular spike to mark the end of construction just west of Ellis Street.

According to accounts from the Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist, about 1,500 people gathered for the historic event, described by one official as the most notable day in the brief history of Kelowna.

MP Grote Stirling said the day would go down in history as the date of placing the city in direct touch of the outside world.

Photo: Kelowna Museums Society, KPA#10507 School children gather around the train, Sept. 11, 1925

While the rail lines have since been ripped up to make way for new, modern modes of transportation, it was crucial for the city, incorporated just 20 years earlier.

The arrival of the railroad was vital to local industry, which was limited by the high cost and inconvenience of lake transport to get their goods to outside markets.

Since the Canadian Pacific Railway only reached Okanagan Landing, goods bound for other destinations would be loaded onto freight cars at the CPR yards in Kelowna, transported along a short line from Ellis to the CP wharf and barged north to Okanagan Landing.

It was a slow process, especially for fruit and vegetables shippers since refrigeration for transporting goods had not yet been invented.

The prospect of bringing the railroad to Kelowna actually began more than a decade before its arrival.

In 1910, the second trans-continental rail line, the Canadian Northern Railway was nearly complete and, in 1912, the BC Legislature approved construction of several branch lines from that railway, including one from Kamloops to Kelowna.

There were significant delays from day one and, by 1914, construction was suspended with the outbreak of World War 1.

CNR went bankrupt during that time, causing further delays.

Eventually, the CNR and other lines were amalgamated in 1923 into the Canadian National railway, and construction resumed.

Thirteen years after the project was greenlit by the province, the railroad was finally going to arrive.

A ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 10. Children were given the afternoon off from school to witness the historic event but, as seems to be the case with projects fraught with delays, they would have to wait one more day.

Track laying had reached the city at Glenmore, less than two miles from the site of the ceremony early on the morning of the 10th.

However, the track sagged in a marshy spot sending the locomotive off the track.

Apparently, too few ties had been laid down in that area and the weight of the locomotive sent it off the track.

Work had to be suspended while workers returned the locomotive to the track, delaying track laying work and the ceremony by a day.

The arrival of the railroad was an economic boon for Kelowna. It also sparked a significant industrial shift.

The industrial district which had lined the waterfront due to its proximity to lake transportation, moved to the north end around the rail yards and along the rail line.

By 1930, 22 packinghouses, four commercial canneries and other facilities were housed along the line.

While the transportation of goods in and out of the city was an important driver for industries, so too was the movement of passengers.

However, it wasn’t until 1926, when the CN Railway Station was built, that passenger service was introduced.

The building, at the corner of Ellis and Clement Avenue, now the Train Station Pub, is one of the last remnants of a railroad that helped put Kelowna on the map.