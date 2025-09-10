Swimming advisory still in place at Rotary Beach due to high E. coli levels

Photo: City of Kelowna Rotary Beach in Kelowna is currently under a swimming advisory due to high E. coli levels

A swimming advisory remains in place at Rotary Beach in Kelowna due to elevated levels of E. coli, with water samples still testing above the safe limit.

The most recent sample, taken from the north side of Rotary Park Beach on Sept. 9, recorded 325.5 E. coli per 100 mL, far exceeding the Canadian Recreational Water Quality Guidelines threshold of 235 E. coli/100 mL.

According to the guidelines, this level presents a higher risk of illness, particularly for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Swimming advisories are issued when water quality testing shows that bacteria levels exceed the safe limit, which may increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes, and eye, ear, or throat infections.

While the beach remains open, signage has been posted to inform visitors of the health risks associated with swimming in the water.

The swimming advisory was first issued on Aug. 13.

''The beach is not closed, but swimming advisory signs have been posted so that the public can make an informed choice based on latest beach water quality readings,'' the city said in a news release back in August.

Some Kelowna residents are growing frustrated with the overall condition of the water.

“The signs are still up. Some people have returned to the water but not many by the looks of it,” said Mike, a local resident.

“I noticed a couple of days before the closure that the weeds in the water situation was horrible and in my opinion makes the water unusable for swimming.''

As of now, no other Kelowna beaches are under advisory.

Water samples are collected regularly, and the most current information on all beaches is available here.