Former residents fearful, skeptical, hopeful over plans to replace damaged Kelowna subsidized housing complex

Cindy White

More than 18 months after a Kelowna subsidized and accessible housing complex was evacuated, former residents have mixed feelings about the news that it will be replaced.

On Monday, the City of Kelowna, UBC Properties Trust and Pathways Abilities Society announced an agreement to build a replacement for Hadgraft Wilson Place. The new structure will go up near the corner of Sutherland Avenue and Pridham Avenue, near Capri Centre Mall.

Hadgraft Wilson Place, located at 1360 Bertram St., was evacuated when cracks formed in the recently opened apartment building and it was deemed unsafe. The cracks appeared not long after crews started digging a deep hole to accommodate parking for the 40-plus-storey UBC Okanagan downtown campus tower being built next door at 550 Doyle Ave.

Since then, several displaced residents have launched lawsuits. They were caught off guard by this week’s announcement.

“After a year-and-a-half of trying to communicate with these defendants and trying to come to a solution, you would imagine that any solution as big as this one would be communicated to us and our law firms.

“I was surprised to hear on the news, yet again, about my future,” said former resident Megan Beckman.

She said she will not be putting her name forward for a suite in the new building. She has settled in West Kelowna with her children, who are now in schools in that community.

One thing she and others say they miss most is the sense of family they built over the brief time they lived at Hadgraft Wilson Place.

“And that is my dream. That everybody will be able to be in the same location again,” said Monique Saebels, who also now lives in West Kelowna.

“It worked beautifully,” she said. “We were all there for each other. We formed a community that we all still get together, even now when we all live in different places.”

Another former resident, Colleen Stewart, said she wants her family back.

“I personally have lost all my belongings because I can’t afford to live on my own. I am now living with a roommate. So what are we to do in the interim? This building could take up to three years to build and with no guarantee that we will be allowed back in that building,” said Stewart.

Stewart, Saebels and Beckmann would like to see some kind of tribute to former neighbour Jim Hadgraft, who died about a month after Hadgraft Wilson Place was evacuated.

“I hope that his legacy lives on,” said Beckman, who lived across the hall from Jim.

Amanda Harrison, who uses a wheelchair, struggled for months to find accessible accommodation that she could afford. She hopes to get a suite in the new building that will provide a safe, affordable, and accessible home offering independence for herself and others.

“I am very happy to hear the news of a new building. I just wish it would have come sooner, as I have been displaced for over a year now,” said Harrison.

The 18 months since the evacuation have also been tough for Kim Warner. She went from rent of just over $1,200 to paying more than $2,500 a month.

“I truly hope this property is built quickly and properly, as we are facing at least another year to year and a half before occupancy.

“How are we expected to last that long without more financial support?” asked Warner, who is worried about the building’s location, behind the Capri Centre.

“Will we be safe? We need more financial and emotional support.

“Please help us get packed, moved, unpacked, organized and settled again. Please, Kelowna, reach out to us and offer the help we so badly need,” she added in a statement to Castanet.

Demolition of the existing structures on Sutherland and Pridham avenues is scheduled for October, and construction on the new facility is expected to begin by the end of the year. There is no word yet on how much it will cost or how long it could take to complete.