Council endorses plan to densify and grow Kelowna's five urban centres

Kelowna city council has endorsed a plan designed to help in the densification and growth of the city’s five urban centres.

The plan outlines a series of actions to be taken over the next five years that will work for all five urban centres as well as action plans tailored specifically to each.

The urban centres include downtown, which is expected to have the highest number of new homes and employment opportunities, Pandosy, Capri-Landmark, Midtown (Orchard Park area) and Rutland, which is anticipated to have the lowest metrics for employment.

In her presentation to council, planner Traci Guidi outlined the five strategic approaches staff plan to take as part of the future directions initiative.

These include growing local services and employment, more housing, advance great public spaces, provide the best transportation options and build relationships and better community conversations.

A number of action items are included within each of those approaches, many of those coming through extensive community and stakeholder engagement.

“Urban centres have grown more quickly than in the past, bringing new amenities, employment and educational opportunities, yet this rapid change has also brought challenges,” Guidi said.

While they offer higher population and employment density, they are also in different stages of development.

“Some are missing schools, others offer fewer grocery options and still others lack green space and trees.

“As a result, each has unique strengths and challenges. But, all are anticipated to grow substantially by 2041, accommodating nearly 40 per cent of all new homes and over 70 per cent of Kelowna’s future employment growth.

“This plan adopts a streamlined approach to take action in a data-informed, resource-efficient way. This report provides a suite of initiatives designed to benefit all five urban centres.”

She said the plan will promote employment opportunities and new housing, improve public spaces and transportation options as well as fostering stronger community relationships.

With no cost to taxpayers attached to the report or funds committed by the province for infrastructure to support the added growth, Coun. Ron Cannan refused to support the urban centre vision.

“My concern is we are supporting this future direction and I don’t support this future direction if we don’t have some sort of (provincial) commitment,” said Cannan.

“I’m not against growth and development, but over-development without the proper infrastructure and financing in place is not smart planning in my mind, or sustainable.”

Council adopted the vision 7-1.