Kelowna RCMP cracks down on speeding in school zones during first week back

Photo: Kelowna RCMP A Kelowna RCMP officer monitors traffic in a school zone during the first week of school

With the school year now underway, the Kelowna RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert in school zones as enforcement efforts ramp up across the city.

Throughout the first week of school, the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Unit, alongside the RCMP Speed Watch program, maintained a visible presence around local school zones.

Police handed out 59 speeding tickets, including one to a driver who was going almost 40 km/h over the 30 km/h limit and using a cell phone at the same time.

Speed Watch volunteers checked over 600 vehicles in two days and found that 15% were still speeding. Two drivers were caught going 41 km/h over the limit.

“We want to remind drivers that school zones are in effect, and police will continue to be out in full force,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The first week back is always one of the busiest times and drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert especially during pick-up and drop-off times.”

In Kelowna, school zone speed limits are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days, with a maximum speed of 30 km/h.