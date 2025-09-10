Kelowna to host national Gatka tournament

Photo: Contributed The Akaal Gatka Cup will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 27 & 28, 2025.

Hundreds of athletes from around B.C. and other parts of Canada will be in Kelowna at the end of the month for a first-of-its-kind tournament.

The Akaal Sahail Okanagan Gatka Society will host the Akaal Gatka Cup on Sept. 27 and 28 at 2584 Gale Road, across from Kelowna International Airport.

“These events started in India and kind of made their way out to Australia, New Zealand, the UK, across Europe and then North America as well," explained Nirmol Singh, director and coach at Akaal Sahai Okanagan Gatka Society.

“It is a competitive martial arts tournament, essentially. The martial art in question is so close to our heritage and our religion. It’s very traditional and unique."

This is the first time the event has been held in Kelowna. Singh said teams from B.C. and Alberta have already registered, and invitations have been sent to other groups in Alberta, Ontario, and Manitoba.

The athletes will range in age from 8 to 16. There are 20 fighters from the Kelowna club who will be competing.

Singh said the martial art dates back about 500 years.

“It is quite a dynamic sport with a lot of foot movement, a lot of general movement.

The fighters will have, depending on their age group, a wooden stick to simulate a sword, just for safety reasons, and then a 12-inch leather shield.”

He said the athletes spar for two minutes. Points are awarded based on where they land blows.

“Whereas fencing is back and forth, this is a circular ring where you have freedom to move anywhere in the ring to try to get around the person to attack them,” said Singh.

The Kelowna club started in 2022. About 80 to 85 students have passed through, with a strong base of about 40 students who take part in twice-a-week training sessions.

Singh first discovered Gatka when he was growing up in the UK.

“Twenty-five years I’ve been doing this martial art and I still learn something new every day about where it came from, the history and I just want to pass on what I have,” he said.

He’s hoping to make the Akaal Gatka Cup an annual event in Kelowna.

“And then eventually grow out to become a North American and, eventually, an international championship.”

The qualifying matches of the tournament begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. The playoff matches begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28 and wrap up around 3 p.m. There will also be a demonstration of the full range of Gatka in the break between the semi-finals and finals on Sunday afternoon.

Attendance is free. Food and beverages will be available at the venue.