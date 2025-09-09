Kelowna's Ben Klick returns from Nashville for a jam-packed CCMA Week

Photo: Ben Klick Kelowna’s Ben Klick takes the stage for the 2025 Canadian Country Music Awards

Country artist Ben Klick is back in his hometown of Kelowna this week, returning from Nashville just in time for the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) festivities — and he's hitting the ground running.

The former West Kelowna resident, now based full-time in Nashville, is preparing for a whirlwind schedule with 12 shows across nine venues in just four days, kicking off Wednesday.

“So there's basically anywhere between two and four shows a day,” Klick said.

“It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Klick's busy schedule begins Wednesday with a performance aboard the Boardroom Houseboat near the downtown marina at noon.

Later that evening, he heads to 50th Parallel Winery for the CCMA Country Crawl, where he’ll share the stage with Quebec artist Savannah Jade.

His night wraps up with a late performance at the Laurel Packinghouse for a local artist showcase.

Thursday brings a unique midday show inside Orchard Park Mall followed by an evening performance at Train Station Pub as part of a showcase competition.

Friday, Klick takes the stage twice at the Delta Grand, once for a solo performance and once to support Alberta artist Julia Voss.

That night, he’ll also appear at Red Bird Brewing for a Five Little Birds songwriter showcase featuring a mix of country, blues, folk, and Americana influences.

His Saturday schedule includes playing at King Taps and then he will head to Waterfront stage. His final show will take place Saturday back at the Train Station Pub.

Klick says the experience is especially meaningful for the Kelowna community, as venues across the city come alive with showcases, performances, and collaborations throughout the Week.

“It’s a pretty cool thing, and the fact that Kelowna and the locals and the hometown here get to also experience that — plus with all the lively live music that’s going to be going on in every venue possible — it’s pretty neat to be able to be a part of everything, for sure.”

In addition to his live shows, Klick is also using the CCMA spotlight to debut a brand-new single titled Two Left Feet, a song inspired by a memorable late-night encounter at Kelowna’s OK Corral.

“It was about 1 a.m. after a three-hour set. We were cleaning up, and someone ran up on stage and asked if I could dance,” he recalled. “I just looked at her and said, ‘I’m so sorry — I’ve got two left feet.’ I still can’t dance, and that moment kind of stuck with me.”

He went home that night and wrote the song.

“With the CCMAs being in town, the timing felt perfect to put out something fun, with a Kelowna story behind it,” he said.

Klick is one of more than 45 artists hitting the stage this week at various venues.

For more information on shows taking place across the city, click here.