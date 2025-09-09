Kelowna man released on time served after run in with police dog

Photo: RCMP Kelowna police service dog Ice.

A Kelowna man who was seriously injured by a police dog he’d run down with a stolen e-bike will be free from prison today.

Judge Dave Ruse sentenced Fernando Verde, 43, on Tuesday to 269 days in prison, equal to time already served, for injuring a law enforcement animal, resisting arrest and theft of the e-bike. His sentence also covered a 2023 assault with a weapon charge, which earlier Verde pleaded guilty to.

"Mr. Verde has an unfortunate history with respect to substances," said Ruse on Tuesday.

"He has had an approximately 10-year struggle with opioids. When he was in court (at trial) it was apparent at times that his struggle was ongoing. Before the court today, he presents as a different person. He is articulate, he is present, and he is chosen a higher level of alertness, I hope continues on the path to sobriety, because it's clearly in his best interest."

Ruse said Verde nearly died from the blood loss incurred from the police dog bite and he does not believe he will interact with law enforcement in that way again

Crown prosecutor Catherine Rezansoff said it was in August 2020 when Verde stole an electric bicycle that he had come upon at a Kelowna gas station. Its owner had been getting a slushy and when he saw Fernando abscond with the bike, called police.

Officers spotted Verde and tried to get him to pull over. When that didn’t work Cpl. Reginald Sahay and a police service dog named Ice had gotten into position up ahead of Verde on the Rail Trail in an effort to get him to stop.

Rezansoff said that Verde ran into Ice and sent him flying. The dog yelped and when the dog was thrown back Cpl. Sahay pushed Verde off the bike and a struggle ensued. Cpl. Sahay said he punched Verde twice in the head, then Ice returned, bit Verde on the thigh, causing significant injury.

“(This) resulted in severing his femoral artery,” Rezansoff said.

“Once he was compliant, (Sahay) was able to disengage Ice right away.”

Other officers then attended to Verde’s wound, which resulted in massive blood loss and injury. Rezansoff later said Verde still suffers from the effects.

The assault with a weapon charge related to a June 21 2023 incident, where Verde brandished a weapon outside a Bernard Avenue coffee shop in broad daylight, waved it in a man’s face, and called him a pedophile.

CCTV footage showed that Verde held a knife to the man’s neck and there were multiple witnesses in the area.

The man has since died of other causes and would not have been able to testify had there been a trial, Rezansoff said.

She also pointed out that while Verde has a long criminal record, he’s been largely under control since that incident.

The court heard that his criminal behaviour started roughly 10 years ago after a sciatic nerve injury led to an opioid prescription. That went awry, and his life in crime began. He is in recovery from his addiction, the court heard.

He told judge Ruse that he was working to secure safe housing once he was out of custody in Kelowna but was not allowed into any area shelters. It was not made clear where he would go upon his release.

Verde filed a civil lawsuit against Cpl. Sahay and the RCMP for this treatment during the arrest. It appears there have been no recent developments in the civil case.

In October 2021, B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, ruled there were no reasonable grounds to believe any of the officers involved in Verde's arrest had committed an offence.