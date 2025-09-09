Thunderstorm watch in place for B.C. Southern Interior

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow shows area under thunderstorm watch. Dots indicate recent lightning strikes as of 1:15 p.m.

Another thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large swath of the B.C. Southern Interior.

The watch is in place for the Okanagan, Boundary, Nicola, South Thompson and North Fraser Canyon.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.

Thunderstorm watches have been a near-daily occurrence in the B.C. Southern Interior in recent weeks.