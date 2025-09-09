Kelowna will run an emergency evacuation drill in Magic, Wilden Estates

Photo: City of Kelowna The Kelowna Fire Department is running a live evacuation drill in Magic Estates and Wilden Estates on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The City of Kelowna is testing its readiness for future wildfire emergencies inside city limits, and they want your help.

The Kelowna Fire Department and the City’s Emergency Management Program are partnering with the National Research Council of Canada to run a live evacuation drill in Magic Estates and Wilden Estates on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The data gathered from the exercise will be used to improve emergency preparedness programming in Kelowna and potentially across the Okanagan.



Residents who live in Magic and Wilden Estates are encouraged to register and participate in the drill. Registration is open until Sept. 30.

"Residents’ participation will help improve the City’s evacuation procedures and provide hands-on practice on how to respond during an actual emergency evacuation," says a news release from the City of Kelowna.

For more information or to register, click here.