Developer donates $10K to Okanagan Forest Task Force

Photo: Contributed Marc Leger (left) and Kane Blake (right).

For the fifth year in a row, the Okanagan Forest Task Force has received a financial boost from a local Okanagan developer.

Marc Leger with Macdonald Communities, the firm behind Lakestone in Lake Country presented OFTF founder Kane Blake with a cheque for $10,000.

"Many people I speak to have no idea such a group exists, and certainly have no idea of the amount of illegal dumping that is taking place in our backcountry every day," Leger says.

Leger says Blake always lets him know exactly how the money is being spent, adding his company is proud to support the cause and, "it's always exciting to hear that it's making a difference."

Earlier this spring Blake was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Award for his efforts in keeping the Okanagan backcountry clean.

This year, Kane incurred significant expenses related to repairs to the OFTF bush truck. "Hopefully this helps to relieve some of that. Keep it up OFTF, we're behind you 100%," Leger says.