Kelowna kicks off Country Music Week with Boots & Batter Pancake Breakfast

Madison Reeve

Tuesday morning in downtown Kelowna saw a lively and delicious start to Canadian Country Music Week 2025, as the community gathered for the Boots & Batter Pancake Breakfast.

Held along the 300 block of Bernard Avenue, the pedestrian corridor was filled with the scent of pancakes, and the sound of live country music as residents and officials came together to celebrate Kelowna’s role as host city for this year’s CCMA Awards.

“On behalf of the entire host committee, I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the Canadian country music community to Kelowna this week,” says Jenn Dalen, chair of the CCMA local host committee.

“Our city’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality make it the perfect backdrop for a week of celebration."

From Sept. 9 to 13, downtown Kelowna becomes a citywide stage for Canadian country music. Over five days, more than 45 artists will perform across 20 shows at over a dozen venues.

“Hosting the Canadian Country Music Awards is an incredible opportunity for Kelowna,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“This event will generate a significant boost for local businesses—from hotels and restaurants to shops and tourism operators—while showcasing the spirit and hospitality of our community to fans from across the country. Kelowna is ready to welcome Canada’s country music community and celebrate together on the national stage.”

CCMA Week is projected to generate $12 million for the Kelowna economy.

For more information about events and tickets, visit ccma.org.