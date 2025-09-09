City of Kelowna looking to potentially borrow up to $60 million to fund much needed projects

Photo: Castanet file Kelowna looking at plan to add up to $60 million in debt to its financial portfolio

Kelowna’s director of finance says the city is in very good shape financially, good enough to take on a sizable debt to fund specific infrastructure projects.

In a presentation to city council Monday, Joe Sass laid out a scenario where the city could borrow up to $60 million and pay it off with interest and revenues from sources other than taxation.

As an example, Sass says the city could borrow $30 million under a DCC matching strategy and pay off the debt over time utilizing interest earned from the city’s endowment fund.

The endowment fund was set up several years ago from proceeds from the sale of the city’s electric utility. The council of the day agreed only the interest would be touched while the principle would always remain to be invested.

Sass says the city could also borrow up to $30 million for strategic investments which would be paid back over time using building rental revenues plus monies realized through real estate assets and parking revenue.

“This is a potential borrowing opportunity that may help us in our long-term venture to keep tax rates predictable and stable while continuing to accelerate capital delivery,” said Sass.

“For a city growing as quickly as the City of Kelowna, we have had many conversations about debt and the overall strategy to mix in a little more debt into our portfolio.

“Debt is, in my opinion, part of a strong and balanced portfolio.”

Sass says the borrowing plan, should council endorse it, could accelerate projects since the city would have more funding sources rather than just taxation and reserves.

Even with the addition of more debt that the city has historically, the tax supported debt line, according to Sass, would remain low at less than four per cent.

He added the city borrows through the Municipal Finance Authority which still has a AAA rating and one of the lowest interest rates in the country.

“I think this is genius,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

“In general, I think this is a very wise move for us and I appreciate you bringing it forward,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“It’s funny to say this about debt, but it seems to me if we go down this road the way it’s been explained, we’ll be saving the taxpayers a lot of money over time by getting projects done more quickly,” added Coun. Rick Webber.

Not all on council were convinced the idea made sense.

Coun. Ron Cannan, calling himself a fiscal conservative, said there is a place for debt, but this wasn’t it.

“My concern is without public input because we have surpassed the alternative approval process and major financial commitments of this magnitude require transparency,” said Cannan.

“Especially in a time like this where I find residents are concerned about all levels of government overspending and living beyond our means.

“Until we have clearer project details with alternative funding strategies and a stronger mandate from the public, I believe council should proceed cautiously and not advance this loan authorization borrowing at this time.”

Council voted 8-1 to have staff prepare a specific program and return with necessary bylaws.