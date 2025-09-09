Kelowna council ask staff to rethink process for providing veterans free parking

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Council deferred a decision on free on-street parking for veterans

Kelowna parking staff have been asked to come up with a better system for providing veterans with complimentary on-street parking.

The recommendation to provide vets within the Central Okanagan two hours of free parking each day didn’t resonate with council.

The system, presented by parking manager Dave Duncan, would have required those eligible to register each time they used on-street parking through a phone app.

He said utilizing the veterans licence plate as a means of obtaining the free parking was ruled out as it would undermine several years of transactional data collected by the city for occupancy.

“Without that consistent data collection, the accuracy would decline and we may have to look at other options to collect data,” said Duncan.

“As our city continues to grow, increased pressures are put on our parking system, and the staff recommendation focuses on preserving short-term parking availability and collecting real-time data to inform decision-making.

“This data will also help guide customers to available parking by sharing this occupancy information in the future.”

Council didn’t agree.

“Why are we trying to make this difficult because we want efficiency with a mobile app,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“We are just making things more and more difficult. Why can’t we just get a simple form. To get a veterans plate is difficult.

“All I was hoping to get was something very simple. Here’s our veterans, there’s not a lot. This report just didn’t hit me the right way.”

DeHart, who has been championing the cause for the better part of four years, reminded council there are only about 300 or so veterans' licence plates registered in the region.

Coun. Ron Cannan, who brought the issue to the attention of council late last year, suggested an alternate motion from the one staff recommended, asking that valid veteran plates be utilized instead of the mobile app system.

That motion never made it to the table.

Instead, after council unanimously rejected the staff recommendation, Mayor Tom Dyas suggested deferring the initiative to give staff a chance to investigate what council proposed.

Council hopes to have something in place prior to Nov. 11.