Fundraiser set as Project Literacy plans move out of Kelowna's downtown core

Photo: Project Literacy Project Literacy is on the move.

Project Literacy Central Okanagan is relocating its Learning Centre after almost four decades in Kelowna’s downtown core.

The non-profit will move from its Bertram Street office to a larger facility at 107-2293 Leckie Rd. to meet the rising demand for literacy programs. The Bertram Street location will close Oct. 6 to 10, with the new site set to open Oct. 14.

Ahead of the move, the organization is hosting a fundraiser on Sept. 27 at the Leckie Road building. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and features live music, a wine bar and barbecue, with tickets priced at $150 through Eventbrite.

One hundred dollars from each ticket will go toward a Friends of Literacy membership, which provides access to special events and discounts at Mosaic Books. The fundraiser is supported by Crowe MacKay LLP and is part of Raise-a-Reader month, with the province matching every dollar raised.

Project Literacy is the only literacy-focused charity in the Central Okanagan. Its one-to-one tutoring program supports more than 250 low-income adults, while in-school programs assist more than 100 elementary students. A digital literacy program also helps seniors navigate technology. More than 120 volunteers currently support the organization’s work.

The expanded Leckie Road centre will allow Project Literacy to continue growing its services. The society says improved literacy skills provide vulnerable residents with better opportunities for education, employment and quality of life.