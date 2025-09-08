New Kelowna housing complex will replace facility damaged by UBC tower construction downtown

Photo: Contributed The UBC Okanagan downtown Kelowna tower site in April 2025.

UBC Properties Trust will be building an entirely new building to replace Hadgraft Wilson Place after it was damaged by construction of the adjacent downtown Kelowna university tower.

The university-controlled developer announced Monday construction will start on a new 69-unit facility near Capri Centre Mall, at the corner of Capri Street and Pridham Avenue.

“While the situation at Hadgraft Wilson Place has been difficult and unintended, we are excited to be moving forward on a new building in an ideal location for our future tenants,” says Alan Clay, executive director of Pathways Abilities Society.

Kelowna city council has approved a deal that will see the municipality take ownership, from UBC Properties Trust, of five lots at 1243 Pridham Avenue, 1255 Pridham Avenue, 1244 Sutherland Avenue and 1254 Sutherland Avenue.

In exchange, UBC has received 1360 Bertram Street, which holds Hadgraft Wilson Place.

The eventual use of the Bertram Street property, which is directly adjacent to the 43-storey UBC Okanagan tower being constructed at 550 Doyle Avenue, will be determined at a later date.

Demolition of the existing structures at the Pridham Avenue site is scheduled for October, and construction on the new facility is expected to begin by the end of the year.

The new facility will be designed as an equivalent replacement for Hadgraft Wilson Place, “supporting additional services and housing for individuals supported by Pathways,” according to a UBC Okanagan news release.

Pathways provides support and housing to those living with disabilities.

“I’m very pleased to see that so much progress has been made and that we can now focus on a clear and positive outcome,” said Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor for UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“I’m immensely grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding, as well as for the countless hours that have gone into moving this solution forward.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas praised the deal.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in what has been a personal and challenging situation for members of our community,” said Dyas.

“The City of Kelowna is pleased to have facilitated discussions that prioritize both the immediate needs of Pathways Abilities Society and the long-term service delivery for individuals with diverse abilities in our community.”

The deal comes 18 months after Hadgraft Wilson Place was evacuated.

Initial plans for the next-door UBC Okanagan tower included a four-storey underground parkade, a first for Kelowna that required the deepest excavation ever for the city.

That big dig created major problems for neighbouring buildings.

In addition to Hadgraft Wilson Place, the Kelowna Legion Hall on Bertram Street, the Okanagan coLab at the corner of St. Paul and Doyle Avenue and the old school district building at 580 Doyle Avenue were all declared unsafe.

As a result, the tower's plans were altered to reduce the levels of underground parking. Construction on the new tower is about a year behind schedule. It’s now expected to open sometime in 2028.