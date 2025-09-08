276433
Kelowna Pandosy Street closing overnight near KGH for construction

Pandosy Street at Rose Avenue, in front of Kelowna General Hospital, will be closed overnight for the next two weeks as crews install water and sanitary connections for a new development.

Work will take place nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until late September. Motorists are advised to use detours and expect delays, though emergency access to the hospital will remain open.

The City of Kelowna is directing residents to kelowna.ca/roadreport for updates on road work and closures.

