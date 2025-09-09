Student projections lower than previous years in Kelowna

Photo: Unsplash Central Okanagan schools are counting students this week.

A clear picture of how many students will be showing up for roll call at Central Okanagan public schools has yet to emerge, but the district’s new superintendent is being cautious about offering any projections.

“At this time of year we want to see what we call the whites of their eyes, and bums in seats,” superintendent of schools, Jon Rever, said.

“We are feeling like we're on target but we are hearing just from other jurisdictions— for example, Surrey and some of the metro districts— that they're a bit soft this year. So, we're tracking it pretty closely.”

It’s an important task because each year school districts across B.C. get provincial funding based in part on the next year’s school enrolment. Last year 400 new full-time students were expected to arrive at local schools.

When the final tally was done, however, it turned out that enrolment only grew by 169 students and a funding shortfall emerged.

That year, like this year, there were reports of people moving from the Central Okanagan to smaller cities or different provinces, altogether.

Rever, however, said that they knew going in that could be the case and significantly curtailed enrolment expectations.

“We did learn a little bit of a lesson from last year … (when) we did end up over projecting by a couple hundred students,” he said.

“So when we built the budget this year, we based it on the most conservative number we have ever built our budget on.”

Taking the last 10 years into account, Rever said that on average the school district has grown at a rate of 1.9 per cent a year. This year, district officials built their budget on a one per cent increase, or 150 students.

“We’re just being really cautious,” he said.

Once he gets a clearer picture of what’s inside of classrooms, he’ll be able to embark on his new chapter at the head of local schools.

“I’ve got quite a number of priorities heading into the future,” he said.

“We are working on continuing to advance what we call student agency. This is giving kids more voice and influence on their educational programming. So we're working on systems and structures to do that.”

Rever said the district is also doubling down on literacy and numeracy, particularly focusing on students in what they’re priority populations.

There’s also renewed focus on supporting staff.

“I’ve got a big project on the go right now, around building out a well-being framework for employees,” he said.

“This is actually connected to the board strategic plan, and so we'll be launching a well being framework for staff this year as well.”