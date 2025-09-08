New recycling service at no extra cost to Central Okanagan tax payers

Photo: Regional District of the Central Okanagan Regional District of the Central Okanagan is expanding its recycling offerings.

Expanded recycling services will soon come to Kelowna, and at no extra cost to taxpayers.

The Central Okanagan Regional District announced last week that curbside recycling collection will be expanded next spring to include flexible plastics and glass containers.

Cynthia Coates, the district’s supervisor of waste reduction, explained later that E360 has been contracted through Recycle BC to provide the service, and there will be no additional cost for taxpayers.

“Currently we don't pay for recycling,” Coates said.

“Recycle BC pays for it. The difference is, right now we're in the middle and collecting on their behalf, so they pay us to do the collection. We are removing ourselves essentially from that relationship. Now the relationship will be directly with Recycle BC and the hauler and the residents, so there's no additional cost.”

Right now Recycle BC pays for recycling, and they also pay the regional district to do education and administration for that program. Going forward, they will continue to pay, but they'll just pay the contractor directly, rather than getting the regional district to do that .

To get the work done, E360 will also be bringing new trucks to the region.

Coates said they’re designed in a way that the driver can easily step out of the truck, onto a lower step than they have now, then collect the recyclables.

“The driver will come up to the curb, tip the cart, and then an automatic brake goes in when he steps out of the truck, and that will allow him to grab the two boxes and put those in two little compartments or hoppers that are right behind the cab,” Coates said.

“So it's still one pass one truck.”

The regional district partnered with Recycle BC in 2014, and renewed that contact in 2022.

“In 2022 we made the decision to essentially hand over the keys to Recycle BC because we were facing financial penalties for having contamination in our carts, for example,” Coates said.

“We were spending most of our time on contamination reduction rather than other waste reduction initiatives. So we, so we made the request that Recycle BC come in and do that.”

Coates said starting in May 2026, residents in the Central Okanagan with curbside recycling will be able to recycle non-refundable glass bottles and jars, as well as flexible plastics like chip bags, zipper-lock pouches, bubble wrap, and crinkly wrappers—right from home.

To support the expanded program, households will receive two new recycling boxes before the service begins with a gray box – for non-refundable glass bottles and jars; and a pink box for flexible plastics.