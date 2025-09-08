Bailey Zimmerman announces Kelowna concert date

Photo: Live Nation A performance is scheduled for later this year.

Multi-platinum country performer Bailey Zimmerman will bring his 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, to Kelowna next summer.

Zimmerman's live show is going to 30-plus venues across the US and Canada, promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten.



Tickets for the 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour stop in Kelowna June 11, 2026, as well as other destinations, will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time via http://baileyzimmermanmusic.com. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Zimmerman's recent album Different Night Same Rodeo via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. includes country radio’s No. 1 hit superstar collaboration “Backup Plan” featuring Luke Combs as well as other hits such as “Lost” featuring The Kid LAROI, "Holy Smokes,” “Holding On” and more.

"Opening up like never before, Zimmerman delivers his rafter-shaking rock-powered country anthems while also elevating his artistry and sharpening his songcraft on the new body of work," promoters said in the concert announcement.

"Emphasizing the emotional rodeo of everyday life, the 18-track collection marks a bold step forward for Zimmerman."



The tour will offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a GA standing ticket or premium reserved seat, access to the pre-show Bailey Zimmerman VIP Soundcheck Party, limited edition tour poster, VIP-exclusive gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

DIFFERENT NIGHT SAME RODEO TOUR 2026

Thu, Feb 19 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sat, Feb 21 – Athens, GA – Atkins Ford Arena

Thu, Feb 26 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Feb 27 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat, Feb 28 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Thu, Mar 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu, Mar 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

Sat, Mar 14 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri, Mar 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu, Apr 2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri, Apr 3 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane's River Center

Sat, Apr 4 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center Arena

Thu, Apr 9 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri, Apr 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat, Apr 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Thu, Apr 16 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center

Fri, Apr 17 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Sat, Apr 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu, Apr 30 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena

Fri, May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Thu, Jun 4 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater

Fri, Jun 5 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 6 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 10 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

Thu, Jun 11 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

Sat, Jun 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Thu, Jun 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri, Jun 19 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

Sat, Jun 20 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre



Bailey is currently wrapping up his summer 2025 New To Country Tour, which saw 13 dates sell out instantly. Promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. See below for remaining dates.



NEW TO COUNTRY DATES

Fri, Sep 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resorts**

Sat, Sep 13 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater**

** with support from Dylan Marlowe