Bailey Zimmerman announces Kelowna concert date

Multi-platinum country performer Bailey Zimmerman will bring his 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, to Kelowna next summer.
Zimmerman's live show is going to 30-plus venues across the US and Canada, promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten.
Tickets for the 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour stop in Kelowna June 11, 2026, as well as other destinations, will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time via http://baileyzimmermanmusic.com. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Zimmerman's recent album Different Night Same Rodeo via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. includes country radio’s No. 1 hit superstar collaboration “Backup Plan” featuring Luke Combs as well as other hits such as “Lost” featuring The Kid LAROI, "Holy Smokes,” “Holding On” and more.
"Opening up like never before, Zimmerman delivers his rafter-shaking rock-powered country anthems while also elevating his artistry and sharpening his songcraft on the new body of work," promoters said in the concert announcement.
"Emphasizing the emotional rodeo of everyday life, the 18-track collection marks a bold step forward for Zimmerman."
The tour will offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a GA standing ticket or premium reserved seat, access to the pre-show Bailey Zimmerman VIP Soundcheck Party, limited edition tour poster, VIP-exclusive gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
DIFFERENT NIGHT SAME RODEO TOUR 2026
Thu, Feb 19 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Sat, Feb 21 – Athens, GA – Atkins Ford Arena
Thu, Feb 26 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Feb 27 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sat, Feb 28 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
Thu, Mar 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu, Mar 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri, Mar 13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena
Sat, Mar 14 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
Fri, Mar 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Thu, Apr 2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Fri, Apr 3 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane's River Center
Sat, Apr 4 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center Arena
Thu, Apr 9 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri, Apr 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sat, Apr 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Thu, Apr 16 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center
Fri, Apr 17 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
Sat, Apr 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu, Apr 30 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena
Fri, May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Thu, Jun 4 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater
Fri, Jun 5 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sat, Jun 6 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 10 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
Thu, Jun 11 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
Sat, Jun 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Thu, Jun 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri, Jun 19 – London, ON – Canada Life Place
Sat, Jun 20 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Bailey is currently wrapping up his summer 2025 New To Country Tour, which saw 13 dates sell out instantly. Promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. See below for remaining dates.
NEW TO COUNTRY DATES
Fri, Sep 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resorts**
Sat, Sep 13 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater**
** with support from Dylan Marlowe