Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan Valley

Photo: File photo - Laura Iverson A lightning strike near Carr's Landing on Aug. 5, 2024.

Environment Canada has rescinded a severe thunderstorm watch for B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as of Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., EC said conditions were no longer favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the region.

The storm watch was issued earlier Sunday morning throughout the Okanagan, Kamloops, and Merritt.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for most of B.C. due to wildfire smoke.

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

Thunderstorms are possible in parts of B.C.'s Southern Interior Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning, warning that the development of thunderstorms are possible throughout the Okanagan, Kamloops and Merritt.

In the Okanagan, the forecast calls for a 60% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible later this afternoon. There's a 40% chance of showers in Kamloops.

The region has been dealing with wildfire smoke for the past several days, and it remains to be seen how the possible thunderstorms may impact the smoke conditions.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for most of B.C. due to the smoke.