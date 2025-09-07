Central Okanagan volunteers head north to help search for missing elder

Photo: COSAR COSAR crews travelled by plane and boat to get to Bella Bella.

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are on B.C.'s central coast this weekend helping in the search for a missing man.

On Saturday, COSAR's K9 unit and two managers took a plane and then a boat to Bella Bella, to help search for missing elder Edward (Lapa) Vickers.

Photo: RCMP Edward (Lapa) Vickers

The 63-year-old Indigenous man was last seen in Bella Bella on Aug. 29, and the search has been ongoing through all of last week.

He's described as 5-foot-7 with a slim build, and he was last seen wearing a green jacket, black hoodie, black pants, and a brown toque.

The COSAR crew is joining up with other search and rescue groups from across B.C., along with the Heiltsuk Nation and RCMP, to look for Vickers.

“This is part of a coordinated effort to expand the search along B.C.’s Central Coast,” COSAR says in a Facebook post.

Prior to COSAR's arrival, police have conducted aerial and marine searches in the area, while Bella Coola Search and Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue and many other volunteers from the community have helped in the search.

Last month, COSAR volunteers travelled to the Kootenays to assist in a search for missing hiker Camden Guille-Sikora. That search was called off last week.