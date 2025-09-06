Emergency crews respond to crash at Leathead and Hein

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews respond after a vehicle flipped along Leathead Road and Hein Road on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Leathead Road and Hein Road in Kelowna.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. According to a witness who drove past the scene, it appeared to involve a single vehicle.

The vehicle was flipped over onto a driveway.

Police, fire, and ambulance personnel responded, and traffic in the area is moving slowly due to the emergency response.

At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries or what caused of the crash.