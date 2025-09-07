Kelowna man ambushed by group of youths outside condo building

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna man was swarmed by a group of young boys late Friday night while returning from walking his dog near his condo on Taylor Road in Rutland.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m., according to another resident of the same condo building.

Security camera footage shows the man entering the building when he was suddenly ambushed by the group.

Castanet obtained video of the incident but has chosen not to release the full footage as the suspects are believed to be minors.

The same resident says the group attempted to kick in the front door, and one individual threw a rock, shattering the door's glass.

“Our front door is sadly boarded up now, but it was pretty frustrating,” the resident told Castanet.

Police were called to the scene following the incident. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.