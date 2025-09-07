Downtown Kelowna laneway transformed Into 'Maggie's Lane' to honour local girl's legacy

Madison Reeve

A colourful laneway in downtown Kelowna now tells the story of a young girl whose creativity, courage and community spirit continue to inspire.

On Saturday afternoon, neighbours, friends, and artists gathered for a vibrant block party in the laneway between Leon Avenue and Ethel Street to celebrate the official unveiling of Maggie’s Lane — a community art project dedicated to 11-year-old Maggie Bradshaw, who passed away last October after an 18-month battle with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“This is the opening reveal for Maggie’s Lane, which is an art project that got started about five months ago,” said Maggie’s father, Landon Bradshaw. “It actually started with our neighbours, and then they presented it to us to make sure we were all right, and honouring Maggie and all the art that she did, and the kid that she was.”

The laneway, once just a plain alley, is now filled with murals and artwork made by neighbours and local artists who knew Maggie.

“She was born here, she knew all of these neighbours. She was very familiar with them. They were very familiar with her,” Bradshaw said. “It was just... it was a great place to be when she passed.”

Maggie was diagnosed with cancer at just 10 years old and died three days before her 12th birthday. Through it all, her creative spark never dimmed.

“Throughout this whole experience... when we got the diagnosis, and we were rushing to BC Children’s, our neighbours were there to help us, and it's just been wonderful,” Bradshaw said. “It's such a good experience as far as what community can be. We're always hoping that, hopefully, we’re not the only ones.”

Maggie’s mother, Amy Bradshaw, said art was a part of her daughter’s life from the very beginning.

“At a very young age, she started painting, drawing, sculpting, Play-Doh — and it just evolved,” she said. “It was a very big part of her everyday life, really.”

The murals now covering the laneway were painted by several neighbours, each adding their own piece to Maggie’s story.

“The involvement has been wonderful,” Bradshaw added.

Her dad said he hopes people see Maggie as an example of how to live.

“Maggie lived every day until she died — she is the example that I want to continue being myself.”