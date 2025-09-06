Innkeeper's Gala at Hotel Eldorado in November will raise tens of thousands

Photo: Argus Properties Last year's Innkeeper's Gala raised more than $100,000.

This year’s Innkeeper’s Gala will kick off a year of celebration at Hotel Eldorado.

The 34th annual fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the iconic Kelowna hotel, raising money for Okanagan College Culinary Arts Division, Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and Argus Foundation. The hotel will turn 100 in 2026, so the gala will serve as the kickoff to those celebrations.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala has always been about more than just a wonderful evening,” Argus Properties hospitality director Gil Vallee said in a press release. “It is about ensuring that the success of the event directly benefits the people and organizations that make Kelowna stronger, healthier and more vibrant.”

The gala promises an evening of fine dining, live entertainment and community celebration. Guests will step into a setting that spreads throughout the many hospitality rooms of the Inn, with the lively spirit of jazz, DJs and live music paired with champagne, wines, cocktails and fine whiskies.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala is about bringing people together for a cause,” Vallee said. “It is always an evening filled with joy, connection and purpose, and this year’s event promises to be filled with elegant surprises, storytelling and sheer delight that will kick off a year of celebrations centred around the hotel’s 100th anniversary in 2026. Guests of the event will get a sneak peek and access to what fun and excitement we have in store for our very special birthday year.”

