Women in Skilled Trades BC Symposium being held in Kelowna

Photo: Emil Anderson The symposium for women in trades will be held on Sept. 22.

The push to get more women into trades will continue later this month in Kelowna.

The Women in Skilled Trades BC Symposium will be held Monday, Sept. 22, at Kelowna Events Centre. Skills for Change, the British Columbia Construction Association and the Southern Interior Construction Association are hosting the event as part of the national Women in Skilled Trades Project, whose goal is to reduce systemic barriers and increase equitable access to Red Seal and other skilled trades careers for underrepresented women.

The free event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day will feature a keynote address on equity, diversity, and inclusion in the trades, panel discussions focused on lived experiences, strategies and solutions, and networking with mentors peers and industry professionals.

Women exploring or entering the trades, newcomers and racialized women, apprentices with zero to five years of experience, employers, training organizations and community groups are all encouraged to attend.

“We’re proud to work alongside our partners to offer real support, training and connection for women looking to thrive in the skilled trades,” Southern Interior Construction Association operations manager Rebecca Goodman said in a press release.

While the event is free, participants are asked to register here.