Asking rent prices in Central Okanagan mostly unchanged over last 12 months

Photo: Kurt Bauschardt, Flickr The average asking one-bedroom rent price decreased in August.

Central Okanagan’s average asking rent went up and down in August.

The one-bedroom mark dropped for the fourth time in six months, checking in at $1,679, while the two-bedroom price increased for the fourth time in five months, hitting $2,332.

The figures were based on one- and two-bedroom advertisements in Castanet’s classifieds section.

There is a glut of rental units in Kelowna at the moment, and developers are offering incentives for new properties. That situation does not appear to have had too much of an effect on prices, however, as the one-bedroom price is nearly $200 more than last August and the two-bedroom figure is only $1 fewer than August 2024.

The stats were based on 104 one-bedroom ads and 102 two-bedroom listings.