Interior Health issues measles exposure alert for multiple places in Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton

Photo: Contributed FILE- More possible measles exposures are being reported within Interior Health.

Interior Health is reporting a string of potential public measles exposures on Friday, in locations across Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are four active, contagious measles cases in B.C.

So far in 2025, there have been 242 cases of measles reported across all five regional health authorities in B.C.

The following potential exposures are being reported:

Lakeside Calvary Chapel, 9710 Brown Street, Summerland, on Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, Summerland, on Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Shaughnessy’s Cove Restaurant, 12817 Lakeshore Drive South, Summerland, on Aug. 31 between 6:30 p.m. and closing.

Chicko Chicken Restaurant, 564 Truswell Road, Kelowna, on Sept. 1, between 6 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

McDonald’s (with PlayPlace), 1804 Main Street, Penticton, on Sept. 2, 2025, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

Walmart, 275 Green Ave West, Penticton, on Sept. 2, between 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Health officials are advising anyone who was at these locations during these dates and times to monitor for symptoms of measles.

People who are most at risk of infection are those who are completely unvaccinated against the disease, including children under one year of age.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 21 days after someone is infected with the measles virus. Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads.

Individuals can use the BCCDC’s self-assessment tool as a first step or call 8-1-1 to speak with a health-care professional.

Interior Health also urges anyone experiencing symptoms to call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent spreading the infection to others.

More information on measles symptoms and vaccination is available at the BCCDC website.